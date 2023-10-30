Boooo! Why Do Minnesotans Only See Special Halloween Cereals?

MUST HAVE HOLIDAY FAVORITES

I was on vacation for a few days leading up to the weekend and decided to go shopping Saturday morning to make some special dishes for my family. I was looking for a few specific things, but then I thought I'd check out the cereal selection to see if there were any new cereals out there that my boys might like to try.

I didn't find any NEW cereals, but what I did find was that everyone in the cereal aisle seemed to be jumping on the Halloween Gravy Train.

Kellogs Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, and Froot Loops all have very creative covers on their Halloween boxed cereals; but when you look at what's different about them, they've all got the same thing added to their very different cereal flavors. Each cereal has added marshmallow bats. It's actually sort of brilliant because the cereals are already different enough, that making just one little bat marshmallow (which probably tastes like a marshmallow), will be enough for kids, and adults like me, to get excited.

ARE THERE ANY OTHERS?

All of that being said, I started thinking about this; and realized that I don't remember ever seeing any other holiday cereal. You don't see Happy New Year cereal, or Valentine's Day hearts in your Cheerios. St. Patrick's Day gets a little luck from Lucky Charms. Any other holiday celebrated by cereal brands that you can think of?

