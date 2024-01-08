Beauty and the Beast Takes to the Stage in Minnesota

If you are a Disney fan or just a fan of live performances, you’ve got a great opportunity to see one in early February.

Bethel University in Arden Hills will present Beauty and The Beast Thursday, Friday and Saturday February 1st, 2nd, 3rd at 7:30 and then again on Sunday February 4th at 2pm.

The production will be held at Benson Great Theatre on Bethels Campus, 3900 Bethel Drive in St. Paul.

The enchanting story is being presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International, which is one of the world’s leading theatre licensing agencies. Their goal is to help theatres around the world to be able to perform some of the best musicals and productions.

If you’re unfamiliar, this legendary story follows “Bella” and the “Beast”, who is really a young prince who is trapped under a spell that was placed on him by an enchantress. The Beast must learn what love is for the spell to be broken. Of course, there is a dramatic catch, and the catch here is that he only has a certain amount of time to break this spell, or he and his household will be doomed forever.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults, students are $15, and ages 2-12 are $10. If you have a group of 10 or more, tickets are $15 each for the group rate.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.bethel.edu, or you can call 651-638-6333. This performance is considered one for all ages, but it is recommended for kids aged 4 and up.

