Beautiful Surprise? Keep Your Eyes To The Skies This Friday!

ANOTHER CHANCE TO SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

My kids and I have been talking about seeing the Northern Lights. Only one of my children has ever had the opportunity to see them, and I think we may have found 'THE NIGHT' to do it just before the year ends.

Friday night into Saturday morning, December 22nd, there is supposed to be lots of Northern Light activity!

DETAILS ABOUT THIS WEEKEND

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, it looks like we may have missed a chance to see a pretty spectacular northern light display over the weekend, but no worries as there's a really good chance they'll be visible this Friday, December 22nd, in the hours between 10 pm to 5 am.

You need to find a very dark location, outside of city lights, to view the northern lights. Weather permitting, we should have a nice display for those who can view them, with a KP index of 5.

If you've never seen the northern lights, you can watch this YouTube video to get an idea of what it is like. I can tell you that no matter how cool it looks on a video, it never compares to seeing the real thing with your own eyes. It's truly a sight to behold, one of the only things I tell my kids that you need to see before you leave this earth. When was the last time you saw the northern lights? Was it last week or years ago?

