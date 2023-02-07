Beautiful Halsey Is A Cool Puppy And Needs A Home & Family

Meet Halsey! This cutie was adopted and returned after playing rough with the young children in the home, for that reason it is recommended she go to a home without young children. She has met cats in the previous home and was playful and curious. Has not had the chance to meet other dogs.

Slow and proper introductions when introducing new pets and people is always strongly recommended. Would enjoy a variety of toys to help keep her busy and active. She enjoys chew toys, balls and stuffy toys. Should be fed a high-quality kibble with meat as the first ingredient to ensure her health going into the future.

Would benefit from obedience training with a professional trainer to help her grow up to be a well-mannered dog. She knows "sit", "lay down" and is working on "come" (hot dogs help). Will need daily exercise such as walks. Pulls on leash but has been making progress during leash training. Would enjoy a fenced in yard where she can run and burn off any excess energy.

She has been described as high energy and very playful in her previous home. She is making progress on her potty training but still has accidents and will need a patient family who is willing to keep her on a consistent schedule to help set her up for success in her new home.

Was working on crate training and does well in the crate overnight when covered with a blanket. Come meet this sweet pup today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

