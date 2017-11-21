Attorney: Accused Minnesota State Senator to Resign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ An attorney for Minnesota state Sen. Dan Schoen says Schoen plans to resign in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Paul Rogosheske says Schoen plans to resign at a news conference on Wednesday. Rogosheske says that Schoen, a Democrat from St. Paul Park, doesn't feel he can be effective anymore.

Rogosheske didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Schoen, 42, was accused by a Democratic candidate for office of grabbing her buttocks in 2015. Another candidate who is now a fellow Democratic lawmaker said he sent her a string of suggestive texts, and a Senate employee said he texted her a picture of male genitalia.

Schoen denied the lawmakers' allegations, saying they were false or taken out

of context.