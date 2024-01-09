Are These The Most Popular Baby Names For 2024?

TRENDING BABY NAMES FOR 2024

Are you and your loved one expecting a baby in 2024? Struggling to find the perfect name for your little bundle of joy? Have no fear! There is a website called Namerology that recently announced baby names that might be trending in 2024.

How do they come up with a trending name list? Namerology tracks pop culture names and then follows what is happening with official statistics.

An article posted by fox9.com says that just because there are unique celebrity names, doesn’t mean that people will choose that name. The name has to be in a ‘style’ that the parents are looking for.

Get our free mobile app

PARENTS ARE LOOKING FOR RHYTHM

The creator of Namerology, Laura Wattenberg, says that parents are looking for names that have a rhythm, which indicates two-syllable names ending in A or O.

Laura says that everyone wants to be different; they want to stand out from the rest, so parents are looking for distinctive names. For girls, Nature and old-fashioned names are on the rise. Nature names include:

Wren

Juniper

Aurora

Dove

Old-fashioned names that are making their way back around include the following:

Millie

Winnie

Nellie

Josie

480368486 Thinkstock loading...

Surnames are popular for boys, but with a twist. Names for boys include:

Stetson

Colter

Cade

Hayes

TELEVISION INSPIRATION

Of course, our favorite television shows like ‘Yellowstone’ offer up names like Dutton and Tate which just might be big in 2024. Names that end in N are on their way out. Aidan, Jayden, Braden, Kaden, Hayden? It doesn’t look like these names will be big in the next few years.

TRENDING BABY NAMES FOR 2024

Here is the full list of names that may be popular this year:

Aurora

Cade

Colter

Dove

Dutton

Halo

Hayes

Indigo

Ira

Josie

Juniper

Juno

Koa

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn