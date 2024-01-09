Are These The Most Popular Baby Names For 2024?
Are you and your loved one expecting a baby in 2024? Struggling to find the perfect name for your little bundle of joy? Have no fear! There is a website called Namerology that recently announced baby names that might be trending in 2024.
How do they come up with a trending name list? Namerology tracks pop culture names and then follows what is happening with official statistics.
An article posted by fox9.com says that just because there are unique celebrity names, doesn’t mean that people will choose that name. The name has to be in a ‘style’ that the parents are looking for.
PARENTS ARE LOOKING FOR RHYTHM
The creator of Namerology, Laura Wattenberg, says that parents are looking for names that have a rhythm, which indicates two-syllable names ending in A or O.
Laura says that everyone wants to be different; they want to stand out from the rest, so parents are looking for distinctive names. For girls, Nature and old-fashioned names are on the rise. Nature names include:
- Wren
- Juniper
- Aurora
- Dove
Old-fashioned names that are making their way back around include the following:
- Millie
- Winnie
- Nellie
- Josie
Surnames are popular for boys, but with a twist. Names for boys include:
- Stetson
- Colter
- Cade
- Hayes
TELEVISION INSPIRATION
Of course, our favorite television shows like ‘Yellowstone’ offer up names like Dutton and Tate which just might be big in 2024. Names that end in N are on their way out. Aidan, Jayden, Braden, Kaden, Hayden? It doesn’t look like these names will be big in the next few years.
Here is the full list of names that may be popular this year:
Aurora
Cade
Colter
Dove
Dutton
Halo
Hayes
Indigo
Ira
Josie
Juniper
Juno
Koa
