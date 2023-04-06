Congratulations to our April Teacher of the Month: Richard Johnson of Foley High School! Mr. Johnson is an 11 & 12th grade College Western Civilization and Psychology teacher at the school who was nominated by a teacher and a parent.

His student said:

Mr. Johnson takes the time to understand and gets to know his students. He cares not only of their academics but their personal mind set. Mr. Johnson also acknowledges and encourages students to be a kid and not drown themselves in schoolwork and their jobs. Mr. Johnson will sit down with a student who may not grasp the concept he's teaching and goes over it with them until they do understand it. He has always told me I can come to him and talk with him anytime about school, my job, or life in general. Mr. Johnson is one of the teachers who heads up our Student Council program at Foley High, which I am a part of.

The parent added:

Mr. Johnson has proven his passion for helping students both in academics and personal mindset. He has helped and talked and mentored my daughter through her schoolwork and her personal well being. My daughter has lots of respect for him as a teacher and an adult who has helped her personally. Mr. Johnson has even come to support my daughter and fellow students in their sporting events they are involved with after school. I have seen his compassion for students at Foley High School personally as I am an Educational Assistant there as well.

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company, St. Cloud Floral, and Pearl Ridge Cake Shop.

If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!