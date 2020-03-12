Amtrak Waives Change Fees Through April 30th

UNDATED -- Amtrak is making a change due to the coronavirus. They are waiving the change fees on bookings made through April 30th. They say the change is so you can book travel on Amtrak with confidence, knowing you have the flexibility to change your plans.

They have also increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees, and are increasing the frequency of cleaning on the trains and stations.

Amtrak has temporarily suspended three trains that operate between New York and Washington due to lower demand, however, they continue to operate 300 daily trains.

For the latest on Amtrak information regarding the coronavirus check this page.