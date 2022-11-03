SWEETER THAN THE CANDY IN HER BAG - MEET ABBY

It's not every day you see this happen. Trick or Treating is usually a holiday where kids go out to find as much candy as they possibly can. I know when my kids were little, they weren't really happy unless their candy bucket or bag was at least half full; Usually so full that Mom had to carry it. Then they would dump it all out on the floor when they got home, and sort through the good, the bad, and the ugly. The bartering would commence. "I'll give you three tootsie rolls for that box of Nerds."

SUPER HERO ACTION

Well, Abby has a different point of view. While Trick-or-Treating in Waconia, Minnesota, Abby, and her brother discovered that the bowl of candy that was left out at one of the homes she visited, had completely run out of candy. Instead of pouting and walking away disappointed, she took action. She immediately realized that other kids stopping by would not be able to get any candy. Abby reached into her own candy bag and put candy IN the candy bowl.

Her Mom says that she wasn't surprised that her daughter did it. Abby was dressed up as a Super Hero, and she lived up to her costume. Watch the video below to see Abby and her brother as they approach the empty candy bowl while trick-or-treating.

SHARE YOUR STORIES OF KID KINDNESS

Do you have stories like this one? We would love to hear from you. Send your videos and pictures to us, and share your story on our App.

