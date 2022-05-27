Adopt Your New Furry Family Member This Weekend

WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT

When the time is right, there are lots of area animals in need of adoption, through great services like Grey Face Rescue, Tri-County Humane Society, & Green Acres Animal Rescue. Whether you are looking for a cat, kitten, puppy, dog, rat, snake, turtle or maybe even a bird, we have no shortage of animals in need.

MEET TED

This is my awesome Dad and his new puppy Ted. I was talking with Vicki Davis at the Tri-County Humane Society yesterday and as I was visiting the website www.tricountyhumanesociety.org, I saw that some beautiful puppies had arrived. By the time we arrived, most of the puppies had deposits down on them already, but this bright-eyed playful boy was one of the only males left from two litters that arrived this week, but have no fear. If a puppy is on your wish list, I believe more will be arriving over the weekend, and I think there were still a few adorable females ready for adoption that look just like their brother if you are interested.

INTRODUCTIONS

After we adopted Ted, we made a stop at my house to pick up a few toys for him to play with once he arrived on the farm, and my pets were introduced to him. You can see that Mr. Bean was in the background here. Ted got up close and personal, giving Mr. Bean a big kiss; while my cat just sat there like, "What just happened?!" Gloria my little Chug is the same size as this 6-week-old pup with great big paws, and my cat Pnuema decided she wasn't having anything to do with this excitement. Overall; it was a great welcome for the little guy who is a lab/retriever mix.

THINGS TO CONSIDER

Before adopting your new pet this weekend, really think about what works best with your situation. My Dad has a farm for this handsome boy to enjoy, with lots of room to play Frisby and chase birds. Consider your living conditions, and people who might have certain allergies in your home, and consider what you can afford to care for, then choose your forever friend accordingly. Also, remember that your pet needs regular dental visits and health checkups just like people do.

