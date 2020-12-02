A Magical Evening Itinerary for Holly Ball 2020 This Saturday

HOLLY BALL 2020

I can't believe it's already time for Holly Ball; an event that helps so many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones in our community. One of the biggest fanciest parties that's thrown every year in central Minnesota to raise funds to support CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center and newly added to the list this year, The Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

VIRTUAL EVENT TO FEATURE SPECIAL NIGHT

Because Holly Ball 2020 is going to be a virtual event, many people who may have opted out in the past, have the opportunity to attend Holly Ball 2020 with FREE registration!

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the following items will be donated to Holly Ball beneficiaries:

You can purchase t-shirts, hats, face coverings and more to get in on all the fun and into the Holly Ball spirit while supplies last.

You can make a donation anytime between now and Saturday, and see your name in lights during the program.

Want a special holiday treat? Sign up to participate in JF Kruse's Sparkle Bags. The Sparkle Bag event will be at JF Kruse Jewelers and you MUST sign up in advance to participate.

You can download the Holly Ball 2020 Strawberry Basil Bruschetta Recipe.

Have some fun with your family members at home and take photos of you and your family celebrating Holly Ball 2020, while you watch the entertainment at home. Send images of yourself on the red carpet or at a photo booth, with free downloadable backdrop options.

This is a brand new idea this year, and what a great idea it is. Holly Ball will have custom gift boxes that you can have delivered to you and your loved ones. 40% of each box purchase will go directly to CentraCare Foundation. You can send GIFT BOMBS to:

Specific Health Care Workers or Essential Workers that have made a difference in your life.

Send gifts to family, friends, co-workers or purchase a gift for yourself.

Businesses can order gifts for employees and/or customers.

Each recipient of a Gift Bomb will receive a handwritten note acknowledging that a contribution to the CentraCare Foundation has been made in their name. There are large and small Holly Ball Celebration Boxes to choose from as well as Health Care Hero Care Packages.

The bidding fo the silent auction items begins today, Wednesday December 2nd and closes on Saturday, December 5th at 9 pm.

Holly Brew Growlers and Growler gift packages by Pantown Brewing Company are available to take home. There is limited availability so order yours today.

To help you celebrate at home, the Holly Ball Purple Mix recipe is available now by clicking HERE now.

HOLLY BALL 2020 ITINERARY

7:00 pm Exclusive pre-party activities and demonstrations

7:30 pm Holly Ball 2020: Hope & Healing Through Music program will begin with Emcee Willow Sweeney Flaherty

8:00 pm Musical Entertainment by Michael Shynes with Special Guest David Gerald Sutton and Deuces Wild

9:00 pm Silent Auction comes to an end