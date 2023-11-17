A Lot of Minnesotans Need an Extra Vacation…After a Vacation
Man, vacations can be EXHAUSTING, amirite?
Cramming all of the things we want to do but can't because of "work" and "bills" into a few days can leave us...well, in need of another vacation.
A post-vacation vacation? A 2nd vacation, like 2nd breakfast in Lord of the Rings but unfortunately out here in the real world with no shires or murderous towers eyeballing us for jewelry?
Traveling abroad (that's not very nice!) can leave us drained. We call it "jet lag". So, when we get to a vacation destination, we need a brief reprieve before embarking on our rest and relaxation.
Make it make sense.
Heck international travelers say that they begin to prepare for their fancy out-of-the-Midwest trips over TWO WEEKS before takeoff. I'm well-known (among exes) for not packing for cross-country travel until 5 minutes after we were supposed to leave for the airport.
Of course, sitting in a (hopefully consistently) flying metal tube for hours can be exhausting, especially if you're stuck in the middle seat. Nobody wants that, and if you do you're in dire need of attention. Perhaps try voicing a controversial opinion on the internet instead.
If you're traveling this season, be sure to plan ahead. Try to pack ahead of time, too. Just because I can't learn my lesson doesn't mean you can't use me as an example of what not to do. It's part of my karmic community service.
You're welcome!
H/T: SWNSdigital
