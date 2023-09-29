A Group From Central MN Hoping To Ride Mini-Bikes 180+ Miles

Some folks might hear about a group of Central Minnesotans taking to mini-bikes and attempting to ride more than 180 miles one way crazy, others just call it a Thursday in Pierz. The group, which has a record number of participants this year, was scheduled to leave Pierz yesterday on their way up to Orr, which sits more than 180 miles to the North.

My sister-in-law's brother posted about the epic ride earlier this week, indicating there were 7 brave souls attempting the trek from Pierz to Orr.

Hi ho hi ho from Pierz to Orr we will go. 3rd annual "Ride to the Wet Spot" taking place 9-28-2023. 220 miles of mini bike bliss. We have a record 7 riders making the trip this year.

Kyle Nash posted about his upcoming journey and even snapped a couple of photos of the bikes that were expected to make the journey.

The ride in the past has been a potpourri of results, as some of the mini-bikes seem to need some sort of repair along the way, and you generally only have a limited number of parts on hand for these machines.

Kyle did respond to me via Facebook about how the trip went and it seems they made it all the way to Orr by 10:45 this morning, which with the weather that the St. Cloud area and areas to the North were having is good news as there were areas of heavy rainfall throughout the morning.

Nash said that "all 7 riders made it. We did have to swap one bike out for a spare we had on our chase vehicle. All the wives were driving in a support vehicle."

