8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis

Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:
This week, as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation, our Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) obtained a search warrant for a residence in North Minneapolis. With assistance from our Emergency Services Unit (ESU), the warrant was executed and our detectives seized five handguns, two Mac 10’s, one rifle, and body armor -- all illegally obtained.
In addition, a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and K2 were recovered. The subject of the investigation, who was a convicted felon, was present at the residence when the search warrant was executed and arrested for felony weapons and narcotics violations.
Here's to hoping for a more peaceful 2023 throughout ALL of Minnesota.
