7 Popular Minnesota Authors To Remember on Read a Book Day

When was the last time you read a book? If you have to think about it, it might be time to pick up a good one and get to reading. Perhaps you don't have much time to sit and read, like many of us these days. What about audio books? I've found they make a great companion on a longer drive and help pass the time quickly. But even so, to me, it doesn't beat the feeling of sitting down with a good book and getting lost in the words.

Apparently there is a day dedicated to reading, National Read a Book Day, but personally I think any day is a good day to read a book so don't limit it to just a day or to only one book. Read or don't read (up to you) as much as you want or can!

While I was determining recently what my next book should be to read, I started researching Minnesota Authors to determine who I have read and who I haven't read and was reminded again of some of the amazing literary geniuses we have come from this state.

So in case you needed a reminder like I did, here is a list of great Minnesota Authors and a few of their pieces you might want to pick up and check out one of these days. In absolutely no particular order here are some of our great Minnesota Authors:

Tim O'Brien: This author, from Austin, MN originally, is well known for his Vietnam inspired novels, which were semi-autobiographical from his time spent in the war. Books include: "The Things They Carried", "In The Lake of The Woods", "July, July" & "If I die in a Combat Zone: Box Me Up and Ship Me Home" + Others

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Actually born in Wisconsin, her family eventually took up residency in Walnut Grove, Minnesota where they lived in a dugout on the banks of Plum Creek for a bit. Laura's name should be pretty familiar since she's very famous for her "Little House Books" which include titles like "Little House on the Prairie", "Little House in the Big Woods", "On the Banks of Plum Creek" and many more. There isn't one of these wonderful books I haven't read, but it's been long enough that it might be worth me picking them up again!

F. Scott Fitzgerald: Perhaps one of my all time favorite Minnesota authors because of how much I love "The Great Gatsby"! Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul, Minnesota but was raised mostly in New York. Regardless, his Minnesota ties allows us to claim him and a couple of his other titles include: "Tender is the Night" and "This Side of Paradise".

John Sandford: Another author not born in Minnesota, but in Iowa. He did, however, eventually move to Minneapolis, Minnesota and called Minnesota home for 30 years. Many of his books are in series with the longest one being "The Prey Series" with 32 total in the series dating back with the first one in 1989 "Rules of Prey" up to present "Righteous Prey" which will be out October 4 of this year.

Nathan Jorgenson: Growing up in Jackson, MN. His story is cool and sad all at the same time. He worked as a dentist for many years and began to write short stories to read to his bedridden father who was being taken care of at a nursing home. He finished them after he passed and it became his first novel that you should check out by him, "Waiting For White Horses". A couple others include, "The Mulligan" and "A Crooked Number".

Sinclair Lewis: Was born just up the road from the St. Cloud area in Sauk Centre, Minnesota back in 1885. He was the first U.S. writer in 1930 to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. With plenty of books to choose from a few good ideas to wet your palette include; "Babbit", "Main Street", "It Can't Happen Here" and "Arrowsmith".

LaVyrle Spencer: A true Minnesotans being born, raised and still lives in Minnesota. Her and her husband lived in Stillwater for a number of years until they sold their Victorian style home in 2011 and now reside in North Oaks, MN. Known for her romance novels some of her most popular ones include: "Years", "Bitter Sweet", "Morning Glory", "That Camden Summer", "Separate Beds" and many, many more to choose from.

This is a very small sample of the many wonderful authors, we here in Minnesota can claim. Highly recommend looking into more when you have time and enjoy reading a book on not just 'read a book day' but on any day you choose.

