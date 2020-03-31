629 COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota, 288 Have Recovered

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The total positive cases are up to 629, with 288 of those no longer needing to be in isolation.

Twelve people in Minnesota have now died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The age range of the people who have died is from 58 years old to 95 years old.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the new cases are on a moderate day of testing. She says Mondays are typically the day of the week with the least amount of tests, and they expect the numbers to be much higher the rest of this week.

The median age of the people who have had to be in Intensive Care is 62 years old. The number of people in the ICU as of today is 26.

Locally Sherburne County has had eight confirmed cases, Wright County has had six, Stearns County five, and Benton County one.