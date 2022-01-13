6 Cheap Flights Under $100 Out Of Minneapolis

With snow in our Friday forecast, I've been looking at cheap flights out of Minnesota. I'm completely over the winter weather and ready for spring. Seriously, now that Christmas is over, I'm ready for spring and grilling season again. Can I get an amen?

If you're looking for a little R&R somewhere warmer and you don't want to break the bank, then check this list of cheap flights out of Minneapolis, St. Paul International Airport for under $100 according to Microsoft Bing Travel.

Denver, Colorado (Fly between February 5-12 non-stop for $58) Today's high temperature is 62 degrees in Denver.

Las Vegas, Nevada (Fly between February 5-10 non-stop for $71) Today's high temperature is 64 degrees in Las Vegas.

Orlando, Florida (Fly between February 6-10 non-stop for $72) Today's high temperature is 71 degrees in Orlando.

Miami, Florida (Fly between February 6-10 non-stop for $73) Today's high temperature is 75 degrees in Miami.

Phoenix, Arizona (Fly between February 5-8 non-stop for $87) Today's high temperature is 72 degrees in Phoenix.

Boston, Massachusettes (Fly between February 5-8 non-stop for $97) Today's high temperature is 43 degrees.

Just in case you've been wondering...the National Weather Service is calling for 3-5 inches of snow in certain areas of Minnesota on Friday. Saturday night temperatures in central Minnesota will be in the below zero range.

So, what are you waiting for? Your vacation is calling you!

