56-Year-Old Logo Brought Back To Life At This Minnesota Chain

WAIT A MINUTE...

Have you ever been to Target shopping and noticed this logo on their clothing? Do you know what this logo is?

It's Dayton's logo from years gone by! I've been trying to figure out where I saw it, and sure enough, that's exactly what it's supposed to reflect.

NOW I REMEMBER!

The logo has been used for a while now, but I just never realized it until now. The Dayton Dry Goods Company was changed to The Dayton Company in 1911. Yeah! That's a long time ago. According to Laukkonen.com, they opened their first Target store in 1962 as a store to attract shoppers looking for value, but with a higher quality than typical value offered clothing. They wanted style with affordability, and Dayton's recognized that.

Dayton's then bought Marshall Field's in 1990 and rebranded itself as Marshall Field's in 2001, which is the last time we saw Dayton's logo ...until 2020.

RECENT YEARS

In January of 2020, Target launched a new line of activewear called 'All In Motion', and decided to bring back the 56-year-old Dayton logo. The question is, why?

According to the article, Target had looked at dozens of ideas before deciding that they wanted to go with the concept of 'forward motion.' When they looked back at the 1968 trademark, everything fell into place.

There is an article from the Star Tribune that said Dayton's Creative Director Art Shipman, said that it was meant to be a flower.

But anyone who sees that logo and remembers Dayton's as THE place to be will enjoy seeing the old logo brought back to life; a logo that has great meaning and still means something today.

