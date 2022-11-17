This is the first winter in many, many that I don't have a garage to put my vehicle in to keep the snow and ice off of it. Not because I don't want a garage, I just happen to be on a waiting list to get one at the apartments where I live (please let one open up soon, PLEASE)!

But it's not like vehicles are protected by a garage all the time anyway. So here are a few useful DIY winter tricks I've tried that you might like when the snow inevitably comes.

1. Homemade De-Icer:

This can really help get the ice off your vehicle faster if you haven't, like me several times, warmed your vehicle in advance.

There are a few homemade recipes out there but my favorite is the one made with rubbing alcohol and water. Needed is an empty spray bottle (that is emptied of anything from before or new), water and rubbing alcohol that is at least 70 proof.

Ingredients: Mix 2 parts rubbing alcohol to one part water and done.

This is something you can leave in your car if you'd like as the rubbing alcohol (I looked up) won't freeze until -128.2°F, so I'd say you're more than good leaving it. Take your concoction and spray on the ice on your window and within three minutes tops you're ready to go.

Personal Note: Take it in with you or leave it in your trunk to grab before even entering the vehicle and this really only works best when there's frost or ice all over your windshield and not a bunch of snow.

2. Bundle Up the Windshield Wipers:

Do you ever put your windshield wipers up before you go into work or into the house?

Me, right here, guilty as charged! It has worked wonders when its snowed because I put them gently down when I get out and they aren't frozen to the windshield. How many times have you ripped them from your windshield only to rip the fragile rubber part and now you need new windshield wipers, yep me too.

Wel llll , I was reading the reason you DON'T do this is if they do happen to blow down or drop hard against the window, it could easily shatter and NO ONE needs that surprise. So instead when I know a rather larger amount of snow is coming, I now take old tube socks and put them over the windshield wipers. Surprisingly works pretty well, though sometimes they are still buried under snow, but they don't stick to the windshield anymore!

3. Use Cooking Spray:

For the last week we have gotten really heavy, wet snow. Not sure if you have experienced this like I have but some of that condensation has gotten inside my car door and in the morning I have to pull with all my might, because it's basically frozen shut.

So I went to Pinterest and YouTube to see what home remedy I could use to prevent this. Turns out, CBC NEWS reported, it was right in my kitchen cabinet the whole time. Cooking Spray! Spray it around by the rubber seal then wipe off excess and viola the next time it should open with ease!

Personal Note: This is the first time I have used it so not sure how long the effect lasts and if it will need to be repeated often or not. Also read this can be useful on your shovel to help prevent buildup! (The More You Know)

Bring the Ice Scraper IN:

This isn't really anything you need to make, but it's a tip I have shared for many years and always surprise people with. How many times has your vehicle been covered in snow and you have to use your gloves to wipe off some of the snow so it doesn't get in the vehicle when you go to grab your ice scraper?

Too many times! No matter how hard I try it still seems that I get loads of snow in the car when I open the door. One thing that has helped me is I now take my ice scraper into work and into the apartment with me when I leave the vehicle. That way I can avoid (better anyway) getting a bunch of snow into my vehicle.

Personal Note: You don't want to accidentally forget it, so keep it next to your bag, boots/shoes, coat, gloves and scarves or whatever you know you'll be leaving with so you don't forget the ice scraper!

Hopefully this are helpful and if YOU have a DIY winter vehicle trick you want to share, I'd love to hear from you at meganz@mix949.com

Safe traveling this winter my friends!

