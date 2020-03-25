25 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The total number of confirmed cases is up to 287.

There have been 35 people the needed to be hospitalized, with 26 patients currently in a hospital. There are 122 people who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 that no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota still has just the one death from the virus.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area have not changed with five in Stearns County and one each in Benton and Sherburne Counties.