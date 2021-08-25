WHERE WERE YOU?

It's hard to believe that two of my children probably don't remember anything at all about 9-11. They are 20 and 21 and had no idea what was happening. My oldest son Drew had an art class in school, in which he received an award for a picture that he drew depicting the horrific events of 9-11.

A CHILDS VIEW OF 911

His picture was a dark background. Towers on fire, a plane crashing into them, and stick figures of people with fearful faces falling from the sky. I think about what a terrible event this was in our history from my own perspective, but looking at it through his innocent eyes, I wonder how those scenes have affected his life?

I REMEMBER WHEN

I was at the radio station in West Liberty Kentucky when all of this was happening. I remember going to the News-wire and getting the morning news. When I got to the printer, I thought there was something wrong with it, because there were piles of paper on the floor and the printer just kept going.

It was story after story of the events of 9-11 as they were unfolding. I remember going on the air, trying to tell people what was happening. I remember trying to do a show and watching the news on the TV in the break room to see a visual of what I was talking about.

I don't remember talking. I don't remember anything else. I just remember reading those stories on the paper I was holding in my hand, and not knowing what I should do.

20 years later, we do our best to pause to remember those people that were caught up in the chaos. The people that lost their Fathers, their Mothers. The people that lost their kids. The countless rescue workers that didn't make it, and we try to find peace and make sense of it all.

20TH ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE CELEBRATION

VFW Post #6992 will be holding a 20th Anniversary Remembrance event on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at the Best Western Kelly Inn, located at 100 4th Ave. South in St. Cloud.

There will be a social hour from 5-6pm, followed by a gourmet chicken dinner from 6-7 pm, a 911 program from 7-8pm, and a DJ from 8 until midnight.

Tickets are $15.00 per person.

If you would like tickets to the event, you can contact Ryan Johnson at 320.761.2291. You can also stop by the Sauk Rapids VFW to get your tickets, located at 901 N Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.

