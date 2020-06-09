20 More COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1 In Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- Another 20 people in Minnesota died from COVID-19 related illnesses Monday. The Minnesota Department of Health says one of those 20 people was a person in their 70s from Stearns County.

The state now has 1,217 total deaths due to complications from the virus with 17 of them from Stearns County.

There were 307 new confirmed cases Monday with seven of them in Stearns County and five in Sherburne County bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide up to 28,523.

There are 455 people in the hospital today with 199 of them in the ICU.

The state says 24,221 people are no longer in isolation meaning they've either recovered from the virus or have died.

Nearly 361,000 Minnesotans have been tested for coronavirus so far.