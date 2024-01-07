13-Course Menu To Be Offered At This Unique 5 Star Indigenous Restaurant In Minnesota

KARE11/Youtube

KARE11/Youtube
A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE AWAITS YOU

An award-winning restaurant in the Twin Cities is introducing its winter tasting menu for January. It’s called “The Waniyetu,” (which means winter), and will feature 13 courses! That's a lot of food!

KARE 11/Youtube

WELCOME TO OWAMNI IN MINNEAPOLIS

The Waniyetu will begin on January 12th, at Owamni, an Indigenous restaurant in Minneapolis.

Those interested in dining at Owamni and trying this 13-course tasting menu can pre-purchase their dinner tickets online for a 5 pm, or 7:30 pm seating. Tickets are $175 each.

KARE11/Youtube
THE 13-COURSE MENU

Take a look at the Waniyetu menu:

  1. Sumac Tea – Cedar, Sage and Maple
  2. Smoked Berries – Trout Roa, Squash Jam and Tostada
  3. Three Sisters Salad – Squash, Tepary Bean & Corn
  4. Corn Soup – Corn Dumpling, Corn Jam, & Sumac Popcorn and Tortilla
  5. Venison Tartare – Duck Fat Squash, Pickled Blueberries Cured Duck Yolk, and tostadas
  6. Steamed Walleye, Sweet Potato & Braised Green Pot Liquor & White Fish Roe
  7. Green Tomato – Scallop, Poblano & Epazote
  8. Duck – Duck Egg Yolk & Wojapi, & Sage
  9. Braised Elk – White Bean Giadiniera & Fresno
  10. Smoked Bison Ribeye – Demi & Braised Greens
  11. Spice Berry Granita – Cedar, Juniper & Maple
  12. Pumpkin Custard – Meringue
  13. Sweet Potato Dumplings – Maple & Seed Brittle
KARE11/Youtube
Vegetarian and Vegan options are also available at the restaurant.

HELPING NON-PROFIT GROUP 'NATIFS'

10% of each dinner purchased will go to the non-profit group NATIFS, which stands for North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems. NATIFS  acquired the restaurant in September of 2023.

