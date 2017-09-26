WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 26, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 26, 2017.

ROLLOVER INJURY -- A rollover on Highway 10 east of St. Cloud in Haven Township has hurt an 18-year-old Big Lake man. Police say Chad Berthiaume lost control of his pickup while braking, went in the ditch and rolled. Taken to the hospital with NON life-threatening injuries.

DOWNTOWN REOPENS -- Downtown St. Cloud's 5th Avenue is re-opening to traffic tonight. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies to officially end the road reconstruction and improvements chaos downtown over the past three months.

METRO BUS TRANSIT CENTER RE-OPENS -- The 5th Avenue reconstruction project allowed Metro Bus to make improvements to its transit center. Among the changes -- new vending machines, re-organized bus lanes, and a smoke-free property.

SCSU SCAM -- St. Cloud State University, warning students about an email fishing scam. In that scam, an email encourages students to click on a link in the email and log into their StarID account. Then the bad guys get access to the student's account and financial info.

PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS -- Waite Park's Play It Again Sports is re-opening -- under new ownership. Bob Moran is the new owner and general manager who will oversee the new and used sporting goods store when it re-opens this fall.