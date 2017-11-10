WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 10, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 10, 2017.

SCSU PRESIDENT -- St. Cloud State interim president Ashish Vaiyda will not be the next permanent SCSU president. He's taking the presidency at Northern Kentucky University. He'll be with SCSU through June.

FARMER ACCIDENT -- A farmer near Miltona in Douglas County survived after having his arm pinned in a corn picker for an hour. Flown to a Twin Cities hospital.

PIPELINE HEARING -- Public hearings on Enbridge Energy's plans to replace its crude oil pipeline WON'T be rescheduled in St. Cloud. The Public Utilities Commission says it won't reschedule the October 26th hearings that were canceled because of logistical and safety issues at the River's Edge Convention Center.

CYCLONES - NATIONALS -- For the first time in school history, St. Cloud Technical and Community College will be at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Volleyball Tournament. The Cyclones, playing in the national tournament in Rochester.

