SCTCC Volleyball Heading To First National Tournament

ST. CLOUD - For the first time in school history, St. Cloud Technical and Community College will be at the National Junior College Athletic Association National Volleyball Tournament.

The 6th ranked Cyclones (23-6) have already captured their first-ever regional title and will look to add more accolades this weekend.

Coach Heidi Smith says her team overcame a tough schedule to make it to nationals.

"We had three teams in MCAC south ranked nationally and two in the north ranked....when push came to shove we did what we needed to do in those intense moments in our conference."

Even though the Volleyball team has never been to nationals, Coach Smith says it has been their goal all season long to make it.

"It was a preseason goal to make it here. At practice on Monday the team and I talked about what are our goals now that we have made it to Nationals."