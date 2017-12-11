WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for December 11, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for December 11, 2017.

MURDER CHARGES -- Second-degree murder charges for 20-year-old Desmond Barzey, accused of shooting a St. Cloud man during a robbery at the Park Meadows apartments in Waite Park. the victim -- 19-year-old Bobby Williams of St. Cloud. Barzey, arrested in North Dakota.

RAPE CHARGES -- 31-year-old Randy Bennett Junior of St. Cloud, facing charges after police allege he raped a woman he let stay with him. Charged with criminal sexual conduct, terroristic threats and domestic assault by strangulation.

CHRONIC WASTING -- The DNR says testing on 11-thousand wild deer shot by hunters gives them confidence the fatal chronic wasting brain disease has not spread beyond a small area in southeast Minnesota. The testing ordered after captive deer on Crow Wing and Meeker County farms came down with it.

MEDICATIONS-LAKES -- Scientists have found that medications are making their way through Minnesota's wastewater systems and accumulating in lake bottoms. Experts concerned because continued exposure to antibiotics can change responses to the drugs.

CP HOLIDAY TRAIN -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, making stops in Buffalo, Annandale and Kimball this Monday evening. The decorated train -- with country singer Terri Clark -- is collecting food for the area food banks.

