WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 11, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 11, 2017.

SUSPECT ON ICE -- It took a lot to get Devante King behind bars. Police went to a Bel Clare Acres mobile home and found King hiding in a refrigerator. They arrested him on outstanding warrants, but he broke free and ran, still handcuffed. He was arrested a couple blocks later. Then he got sick in the back of the squad car. And when he was in the jail, officers pepper sprayed him when he refused to cooperate.

COWS SHOT -- Sherburne County authorities want to hear from you if you have information about a cow and a calf found shot dead on the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. The animals were found a quarter mile north of the Blue Hill Cemetary.

RIVER COMPLEX -- Sauk Rapids is looking at redeveloping Lions Park along the Mississippi River near the old Sauk Rapids bridge overlook. Building a multi-purpose athletic facility, event center, and bandshell. Looking at the half-cent sales tax to pay the $7-million dollar pricetag.

WATER AWARD -- The State Department of Health is recognizing St. Cloud for efforts to safeguard our drinking water. Getting an award Tuesday morning for a number of big projects.

WALLEYE ON MILLE LACS -- You can once again catch-and-release walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. A month-long total walleye fishing ban was lifted at 6 this morning. Natural resources officials say it was needed because of declining walleye numbers.

ART CRAWL -- The big Downtown Art Crawl happens this evening. Nearly 40 businesses taking part from 3-to-9 tonight in downtown St. Cloud.

