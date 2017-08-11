Sheriff: Wanted Man Found Inside a Refrigerator [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - A man wanted by police was found hiding in a refrigerator. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received information last Thursday that Devante King was in a mobile home in Bel Clare Acres.

He had five warrants out of Stearns County and also one out of Hennepin County. King was also prohibited from being at that home by court order.

Deputies entered the home and found him inside the fridge. While being escorted to the squad car, King broke free and ran from the deputies while handcuffed behind his back. He was caught a couple blocks away.

While on his way to jail he got sick in the back of the car.

Once inside the jail, the Sheriff's Office says King refused to cooperate and pepper spray was used on him.

King is now cooling his heels in jail.