WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for April 10, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for April 10, 2017.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA WEATHER -- Cold and rainy -- maybe even a little snow today. Things will warm to the low 60s by Wednesday, though we expect to see our share of April showers throughout the week.

DARWIN MAN FOUND -- A Meeker County man -- missing since Friday morning and the subject of a public appeal to find him -- is safe. The Sheriff says they made contact with 32-year-old John Rassat today, and he's okay.

MOTORCYCLIST HURT -- Police believe alcohol played a role in a Sartell man crashing his motorcycle in LeSauk Township. 54-year-old August Fabel lost control at an intersection with a patch of sand and was thrown from his bike. Taken to St. Cloud Hospital, unknown injuries.

INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT -- It's back in the saddle again for former St. Cloud school superintendent Bruce Watkins. The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is hiring him for a year to give them more time to hire a permanent superintendent.

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR -- AND congratulations, Jodi Speicher, just named Sauk Rapids' Citizen of the Year.

