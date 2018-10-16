UPDATE: St. Joseph Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Rice Boy

RICE -- An update to a story we told you about Monday. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a St. Joseph man for the death of a 7-month-old boy from Rice.

Sheriff Troy Heck says 29-year-old James Wood was arrested on charges of 3rd-degree murder. Around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, first responders were called to a home in the 1100 block of 108th Street Northwest in Rice for a report of a dead child. The medical examiner determined the infant's death was the result of blunt force trauma.

After investigating, authorities arrested Wood. Police say Wood was in a significant relationship with the boy's mother and had arrived at the home on Friday, planning to stay the night.

He was arrested for an alleged DUI and 4th-degree assault by Morrison County Deputies early Sunday and held until he was arraigned Tuesday morning.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 7-month old's family with funeral costs.