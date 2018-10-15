Benton County Authorities Investigating Death of 7-Month-Old Boy

RICE -- Benton County authorities are looking into the death of a 7-month-old boy.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 108th Street in Rice.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they received a call from a woman saying her son was dead.

Authorities arrived on scene and began lifesaving efforts, however the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigation into the cause and manner of the boy's death is ongoing. Heck says there is no evidence of any threat to the public.