Stump the Panel; Original Oldest Son on My three Sons? [AUDIO]

If you missed Stump the Panel today on WJON... shame on you. You are in lucky because the first half of the Stump the Panel is now available here. You can find out who was the first one to play the oldest son on "My Three Sons", the inspiration for the movie "Rudy" and lots more. Listen below.

Today's panelists on Stump the Panel were John Decker (Stearns History Museum), John Holler (AM 1390's Granite City Sports), Tim Lyon (Trivia Ninjas), Tim O'Driscoll (State Rep from Sartell) and me, Jay Caldwell.