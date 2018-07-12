Stump the Panel Podcast [AUDIO]

This week on WJON's Stump the Panel we received some tough questions. They ranged from who was the actor who played Hop A-Long Cassidy's partner?, What Fishing hook developed in 1965 has remained relatively unchanged and is used today? Today's panelists included Emmett Keenan (Cathedral Activities Director), Dave Kleis (St. Cloud Mayor), John Decker (Stearns History Museum) and Dave Overlund (WJON Sports). Listen to parts 1 and 2 below.