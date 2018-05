Today on WJON's Stump the Panel we fielded questions about Memorial Day history, quotes, musical trivia, sports, old St. Cloud questions and more. Panelists today on WJON consisted of Travel Guys Jim Grabinski and Mike Smith, John Decker (Stearns History Museum) and Chaz (Ned from 98.1 FM) and me. Listen to parts 1 and 2 of the show below.