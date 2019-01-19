St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coming to St. Cloud?

Ever since The Olde Bricke House came to downtown St. Cloud; there's been a real feel for Irish in the air.

For two years now, we've enjoyed great festivities in downtown St. Cloud in the month of March; and this year is going to be no exception.

I spoke with Jolene Chatfield, General Manager of The Old Bricke House earlier this year on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" and she had told me they have been excited about the past years; and try to learn more with each experience. This years plans sound like we will have a fantastic event that's even bigger and better than before; and that they really want to have a place for families to participate in all the fun; not just adults.