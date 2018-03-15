The Weekender: Marty Parade, We Banjo 3 and More!

The Celtic theme continues in St. Cloud this weekend. The Ring of Kerry is a St. Cloud-base quintet specializing in Irish music. This show is their annual day-before-Saint-Patrick's-Day celebration. You can expect jigs and reels and perhaps a few tales. The group will also be joined by a trio of Irish Step Dancers. The concert will be at the Fillmore Auditorium in the Unity Spiritual Center in Sartell. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.