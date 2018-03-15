The Weekender: Marty Parade, We Banjo 3 and More!
ST. CLOUD — Central Minnesota will be painted green this weekend with many of us celebrating St. Patrick's Day. You can hear some Irish Folk music with We Banjo 3 and the Ring of Kerry, go for a run at the Shamrock Shuffle in Sauk Rapids, check out the annual Marty Parade, and make your way to Rice for other St. Patrick's Day events. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
We Banjo 3Paramount Theatre
Back by popular demand, one of the fastest rising bands in the UK is back in St. Cloud this weekend. We Banjo 3 will be performing two back-to-back shows for St. Patrick's Day! The young trio creates an energetic and dynamic sound that has sweep the folk scene. Tickets for the show are $19 for Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 17th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Ring of KerryUnity Spiritual Center
The Celtic theme continues in St. Cloud this weekend. The Ring of Kerry is a St. Cloud-base quintet specializing in Irish music. This show is their annual day-before-Saint-Patrick's-Day celebration. You can expect jigs and reels and perhaps a few tales. The group will also be joined by a trio of Irish Step Dancers. The concert will be at the Fillmore Auditorium in the Unity Spiritual Center in Sartell. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
CALL FOR TICKETS - (320) 252-9475
- Friday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Shamrock ShuffleSauk Rapids Municipal Park
Lace up your running shoes and break out your best St. Patty's Day gear for some fun in Sauk Rapids. The annual Shamrock Shuffle is Saturday at Sauk Rapids Municipal Park. This fun race is either a 5K or 10K and there will be prizes for best dressed. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. Race starts at 9:00 a.m.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, March 17th, 9:00 a.m.
- 4
St. Patrick's Day ParadeMarty
The streets of Marty will be celebrating in full force this weekend for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. It's the only parade so nice that you see it twice. Along with the parade there will be a food tent with sales benefiting Holy Cross School and of course lots of beer. The fun starts at 1:00 p.m. near the Pearl Lake Lodge.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 17th, 1:00 p.m.
- 5
Rice St. Patty's DayRice
The green beer will be flowing in Rice this weekend for their St. Patrick's Day celebration. The festivities include live music, a dart tourney, parade, meat raffle and the Bag Pipers to round off the night. The fun is free to attend, however there is a charge for the dart tournament. The event starts at 10:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 17th, 10:00 a.m.