Sheriff: Cars Vandalized After Marty’s St. Patty’s Day Parade

MARTY -- Several vehicles were vandalized in Marty in the hours following the town's St. Patrick's Day celebration, Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jon Lentz says authorities found 10 cars that were vandalized with a black tar substance, white spray paint and yellow and white house paint. Several car windows were also smashed with a brick, rock and old car stereo.

All of the vandalized cars were parked on County Roads 8, 48 and 148.

Lentz says the tar containers, brick, rock and old car stereo were found and taken in as evidence.