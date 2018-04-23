St. Joseph Upholds Police Chief’s Suspension
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph's City Council decided to uphold the paid suspension of Police Chief Joel Klein after a closed session Monday night.
The council made the decision after over an hour of closed deliberation about the investigation over allegations made against Klein, who was placed on paid administrative leave last Thursday. Sergeant Dwight Pfannenstein took over and remains acting police chief.
Details are still publically unavailable.
Mayor Rick Schultz did not give a hard timeline for completion of the investigation, however, it could take several weeks. The mayor says they want to ensure the diligence of the investigators. Klein has been St. Joseph's Police Chief since 2013.