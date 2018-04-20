Allegations Prompt St. Joseph to Place Police Chief on Paid Leave

ST. JOSEPH -- The City of St. Joseph has placed its police chief on paid administrative leave.

City Administrator Judy Weyrens says Chief Joel Klein has been suspended with pay while the city investigates a complaint made against him. Weyrens could not reveal the details surrounding the complaint, saying it's a private personnel matter at this time.

Klein has been with the St. Joseph Police Department since 2001. He's been the police chief since 2013.

The city is holding a closed session Monday night to "discuss preliminary consideration of allegations against a City employee".