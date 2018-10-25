St. Joseph Reshaping Colts Academy Into Community Center [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- It's not quite what they want it to be yet, but St. Joseph has officially started to turn the former Colts Academy into a community center.

They took over the building at the beginning of October.

City Administrator Judy Weyrens says they've got a lot of ideas on how to use their new space.

"Originally, when they were looking at the whole building, they thought the rooms could be repurposed into little kid, teen rooms, maybe a volunteer library or senior room."

Weyrens says they're working with District 742 to program some of the space now.

"One of the comments we heard was we didn't offer anything for adult or continuing education. So we're working with the school district on that. And we've got a yoga class, and pickleball class which there's a waitlist for."

Right now the community center is open to the public on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

The St. Joseph Food Shelf has already moved into a room, and the historical society is renovating another one and hopes to move in before winter.

A committee is still working to raise $6-million dollars to add on to and completely renovate the space. That add-on will be in honor of Jacob Wetterling . In May, the city put forward $6-million of half-cent sales tax dollars to help with construction.