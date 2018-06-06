St. Cloud Parks and Rec Hosting ‘Get Movin Mondays’ Event

ST. CLOUD -- Summer is here and it's time to get your family outside for some fun in the sun. St. Cloud Parks and Recreation is turning Monday into a fun day with their series "Get Movin' Mondays."

Lynn Neuman is a Recreation Programmer for St. Cloud's Parks and Recreation Department. Neuman says the series of events is focused on getting kids outside and having a good time.

"This is our second year doing this. What we wanted to do was to create a way to get kids and their families out in our parks."

Every second Monday of June, July and August a Get Movin' Mondays event will be held at a different St. Cloud park. The first one will be June 11, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Lake George Boathouse. Neuman says June's event will be fun for all ages.

"It's going to be learn to fish, so kids can fish out of Lake George and then also we are going to be doing a tie-dye activity."

All of the supplies will be provided at the event with the exception of bringing a shirt or other clothing item to tie-dye. Kids will also be able to refuel with a free snack.

The next two events are scheduled for July 9 at Seberger Park and August 13 at Whitney Park.

July's event will be about learning how to swim. The wading pool at Seberger Park will be open that Monday for the event, it's normally not open Mondays. August's event will include an introduction to several sports and crafts.