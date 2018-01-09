Smith Lands Spot on Ag Committee, Other Prized Panels

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Sen. Tina Smith has a spot on the Senate's Agriculture Committee and several other critical panels.

Smith was sworn in last week to replace Al Franken as Minnesota's junior senator after Franken resigned amid a storm of sexual misconduct allegations. But the Democrat's committee assignments weren't announced until Tuesday.

Smith had pushed for a seat on the Agriculture committee as Congress prepares to craft a new farm bill in 2018. That bill sets policy and aid for farmers as well as food stamps for low-income earners.

She will also serve on committees for energy and natural resources, Indian Affairs and health and education policy.