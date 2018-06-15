U.S. Senator Tina Smith Makes Several Stops in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Democratic U.S. Senator Tina Smith is making a few stops in St. Cloud Friday.

Smith made an appearance at the deployment ceremony for the National Guard, before spending some time this afternoon touring New Flyer Industries.

She says workforce training remains a high priority for her, and it's up to schools, employers and the community to make sure potential employees have the necessary skill sets needed.

The main message I get from companies, like New Flyer, is finding people who are trained for the jobs they are creating is their number one business priority. It's fantastic we are having companies that are creating so many great jobs, but it's up to us to make sure people are trained and ready to fill those jobs.

Smith says she is currently working on a bill that would expand the partnerships between communities, schools, and businesses to help high school students get a better idea of what career opportunities are out there.

Earlier this week, Smith's new bipartisan farm bill was passed out of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and is now headed for a full floor vote within the next month. Smith says Minnesota farmers are having a hard time right now and this bill will help put their minds at ease.

I think this will provide a certain amount of predictability people are craving. I'm optimistic and we'll just have to get it done.

She says the bill has strong safety net programs such as crop insurance, nutrition programs and expanding rural development.