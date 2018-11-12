Six Teenagers Hurt, Two Critically, in Stearns County Crash

ALBANY -- Six teenagers were hurt, two critically, in a crash near Albany after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says they received a call just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday of a crash at the intersection of 400th Street and 215th Avenue in Krain Township near Albany.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the driver, 17-year-old Zachary Klaphake of Avon, was heading west on 400th Street, when he lost control on a curve, left the road and struck a tree.

Klaphake and three of his five passengers, 18-year-old Nathan Tamm , 16-year-old Alayna Kolb and 15-year-old Jacob Burg , were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

The other two passengers, 18-year-old Nathan Schmidt and 17-year-old Adam Young were airlifted to different hospitals for their injuries.

Police say it's believed Schmidt, Kolb and Burg weren't wearing their seatbelts.

Gudmundson says as of Sunday night, Schmidt and Young were both in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say it's believed Klaphake had been drinking alcohol. A warrant was used to get a blood sample, which has been sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney's Office to consider potential charges.