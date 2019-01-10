Sheriff: Jayme Closs Has Been Found Alive
BARRON COUNTY, WISCONSIN -- On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.
Shortly after this, a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case.
Official statement from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department:
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirms that Barron County missing person JAYME CLOSS was located alive in the Town of Gordon in Douglas County at 4:43 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody at 4:54 p.m., also in the Town of Gordon. Great job to the members of the DGSO who helped in locating Jayme and the citizen who phoned in the information.
No other details are available at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation.
The Sheriff's Office is planning a news briefing approximately 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron.
Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs disappeared early on Oct. 15, when sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call found the door to her family's home near Barron kicked in and her parents, James and Denise Closs, shot dead inside.
Full statement on the Barron County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
Jayme Closs has been located
On Thursday evening the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Douglas CO WI Sheriff’s Department that they had located Jayme Closs alive.
Shortly after this a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case. We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation. We will not be answering any questions or taking calls on this tonight.
We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 am tomorrow at the Sheriff’s Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues.
We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help.
Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!
This case has been very trying on the family so please respect their privacy and we reunite them later tonight.
Sheriff Fitzgerald