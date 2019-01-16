Suspect’s Father: ‘All I Care About’ Is Jayme’s Family

BARRON, Wis. (AP) -- The father of a Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and killing her parents says he cares about the girl's family.

CNN reports that 21-year-old Jake Patterson's father, Patrick Patterson , visited the Barron County Justice Center on Tuesday saying he wanted to pass a note to Jayme Closs ' family.

Patterson's son, Jake, is charged with abducting the girl after killing her parents in October, just days after he first spotted her getting on a school bus near her home.

Patrick Patterson was on the verge of tears and said he couldn't talk. He did say: ``All I care about right now is Jayme's family.''

Jayme's grandfather, Robert Naiberg , told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he appreciates the gesture. Naiberg says ``you can't blame the parents'' for what their children do.