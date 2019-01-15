Jayme Closs Kidnapper Transferred to Different Jail

BARRON, Wis. (AP) _ The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents has been transferred to a different jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson had been held in the Barron County Jail since his arrest Thursday. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says he moved Patterson to adjoining Polk County Monday night.

Fitzgerald confirmed that one of Jayme's relatives works at the Barron County facility, but he called the transfer an ``administrative decision'' and said no one threatened Patterson. He says Patterson will be jailed in Barron County for court appearances.

Investigators believe Patterson broke into Jayme's home near Barron in October, killed her parents and abducted her, then hid her for nearly three months in a cabin in remote Douglas County. Jayme escaped on Thursday. Deputies arrested Patterson minutes later.