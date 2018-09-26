Podcast; Presidents Wacker and Cheek 9-26-18 [AUDIO]

Jay Caldwell, Robbyn Wacker and Annesa Cheek (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and St. Cloud Tech and Community College President Annesa Cheek joined me on WJON today.  The two Presidents have been on the job at their respected institutions for 3 months.  They discussed how education has changed and how they must view students as their customers and find ways to meet their needs.  Listen to the conversation below.

Presidents Wacker and Cheek are scheduled to join the Morning News Watch again October 24 at 8:15 a.m.

Filed Under: Presidents Wacker and Cheek, St. Cloud State, St. Cloud Tech and CC
Categories: Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top