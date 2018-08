I talked with Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota today on WJON. Jerry Carlson joined the conversation as well from Star Lake near Dent, Minnesota. We talked about what to see at the State Fair which begins August 22. Alyssa discussed transportation options, food, vendors, rides and entertainment at the fair. Listen to the conversation below.

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joins Jerry Carlson and I every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.